Bus driver accused of sexual assault that allegedly spanned 8 years

A CT school bus driver is facing charges following allegations of sexual assault that reportedly spanned over a nearly 10-year time period.

Police said the victim alleges the sexual assault happened for eight years, between 2002 and 2010.

The alleged sexual assault reportedly happened while the victim was between the ages of 4 and 12.

Police arrested 60-year-old Joseph Addona, of Wolcott, and charged him with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree harassment, and risk of injury to a minor.

Addona, who police said is known by the victim’s family, had worked as a school bus driver for New Britain Transit, which provides school buses for Berlin, Meriden, and Southington.

Channel 3 reached out to New Britain Transit after business hours but have not received a comment yet.

Police said he was fired after his employer learned about the investigation. Investigators said they do not believe he drove a bus in the Wolcott or Waterbury areas.

Police said they began investigating on December 7th after the victim, who is 19 year old now, contacted them after disclosing the alleged abuse to a therapist.

The victim told police that since she was 12 years old, Addona would contact her and urge her to come to his home.

Wolcott residents like Paul Sapio were outraged, saying "he deserves the worst punishment possible" and that "you can't trust anyone."

Channel 3 spoke with Chief Edward Stevens and said "Addona knew the victim's family but was not a student who rode on the bus he operated."

Chief Stevens said that "you hear things like this and it is terrible where someone takes advantage of a young child who doesn't know any better is disgusting."

Stevens praised New Britain Transit for firing Adonna "as soon as they found out there was a police investigation."

Police said Addona admitted to visiting the girl’s home but denied having sex with her.

He’s being held on a $250,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

