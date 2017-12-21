Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in West Haven

A bicyclist was seriously injured on Thursday after being hit by a car in West Haven. (WFSB)

An investigation is underway tonight after police said a car hit a bicyclist in West Haven on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

Police said it happened in the area of Derby and Yale Avenues near the city line.

New Haven Police said they initially responded but then turned the scene over to West Haven after realizing exactly where it happened.

West Haven's accident reconstruction team was on the scene up until about 10 p.m. on Thursday where they collected debris from the roadway and took measurements.

Police said The person hit by the car is critically injured and have not updated the person's condition at this time.

Lane closures are expected as police investigate.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.