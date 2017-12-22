Livestock found dead in North Branford fire - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Livestock found dead in North Branford fire

A barn fire in North Branford left several animals dead early Friday morning. 

According to fire officials, the fire began in a barn located near the rear of 889 Totoket Road. 

Officials said the fire has been deemed accidental and 4 pigs and a cow died. 

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. 

