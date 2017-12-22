PD: 55-year-old woman injured in New Haven shooting

A 55-year-old woman was shot on Thursday night in New Haven (WFSB)

Police in New Haven said a 55-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Greenwood Street.

The woman, identified as Awilda Cirino, was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital with gunshot wounds to her chest and leg.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information should call police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.