Travelers hit the roads ahead of wintry weather, holiday weekend

Thousands are expected to hit the road ahead of the holiday weekend (CT DOT file photo)

It'll be a busy, and potentially messy, Friday for travelers who are headed to their holiday destinations.

AAA said it is already ramping up for a busy day between people hitting the road for Christmas and that messy weather.

They said over the holiday last year, roadside crews answered calls from more than 7,000 drivers, and that was just in the great Hartford area.

They said people are typically rushing around, so they are urging drivers to take it easy today and slow down, especially with the weather that’s expected on Friday.

"This is almost the worst case scenario because when it's a really heavy snowstorm people do tend to slow down but when it's just kind of wet weather people don't really adjust their driving behaviors the way that they should in order to avoid trouble," AAA Spokesperson Amy Parmenter said.

A few other quick tips to make your car ride as safe and smooth as possible:

make sure your windshield wiper blades are working well

check headlights, tail lights and brake lights

check your oil and fluid levels

AAA said it predicts more than 107 million people are heading somewhere between now and the end of the year.

Travelers said they were hoping to beat the usual rush on the roads and the wintry mix of freezing rain and snow headed to the state.

"We left Virginia yesterday, so we got as far as we could to try to beat most of the weather," said Robert Elliott, of New Hampshire. ”We’ve never driven it in snow...every time we travel we’ve usually made it without any bad weather.”

With slippery road conditions possible for Friday night, drivers were advised to keep their distance from larger vehicles.

"Leave us the space we need we need that extra space to stop so that we don't end up in the backseat of your car," truck driver Mark Lewis said.

Connecticut State Police said they will also be increasing patrols on the roads this weekend.

They are reminding drivers to not drink and drive, refrain from using your phone while driving, and move over (when safe) when emergency crews are occupying a lane

State police will be conducting roving patrols starting Dec. 22 and continuing through the Christmas and New Year's holiday.

