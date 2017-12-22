Man accused in rest stop robbery, threatening sought by police

Police are searching for this man accused in a robbery and threatening situation (CT State Police)

Connecticut State Police are searching for a man accused in a robbery and threatening situation that happened at a rest stop in New Canaan.

Police said it happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Alltown convenience store and Dunkin Donuts, both located at the Route 15 north service area in New Canaan.

The man was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s, about 6 feet tall with a small cross tattoo on his face near his right eye. He was wearing a large white/light beige colored vest, black sweat jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and a black ball cap with a red "C' on the front of it

Police said he stole items from the Alltown, and then walked over to the Dunkin Donuts and tried to steal a plastic coffee mug.

According to police, he returned the plastic coffee mug to the Dunkin Donuts employee after he was asked to hand it over.

As he was leaving the facility, police said the suspect turned to the Dunkin Donuts employee and threatened to “blow his head off.”

A weapon was suggested but never displayed, police said.

Police said the suspect was accompanied by a black man wearing dark clothing and a ball cap.

Both of them then left the service area in a black SUV.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-696-2500.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.