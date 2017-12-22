Officials say the flu contributed to 3 deaths in CT

Officials from the Department of Public Health said the flu has contributed to the deaths of three people in Connecticut, who were over the age of 65.

Even though the increase of flu activity and deaths is not unusual, officials said people are being urged to get a flu shot if they haven’t already.

“With the winter months and holidays bringing people together, typically indoors, people need to protect themselves from bringing home a present that no one wants: the flu. It is not too late to get the flu vaccination, and people should not be deterred from getting the shot because of recent reports that the vaccine hasn’t been as effective in other parts of the world,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino. “While we don’t yet know how effective this year’s vaccine will be, we do know that the flu shot will give people more protection against the flu, and at the very least will lessen the symptoms if flu is contracted, than not having the shot at all.”

Typical symptoms of the flu include fever, aching muscles, sore throat, coughing, runny nose, headache, and eye pain.

“While anyone, particularly individuals who are not vaccinated, can contract the flu, the illness is especially dangerous for certain groups, including: people aged 65 and older; children younger than 2 years old; people of any age with chronic medical conditions, like asthma, diabetes, congestive heart failure, or lung disease; and pregnant women,” officials said in a press release.

As of Dec. 16, DPH officials said there have been 355 laboratory confirmed cases of influenza in the state, which is an increase of 100 cases over the previous week.

Officials also said 144 patients were hospitalized with confirmed cases of influenza, including 46 new hospitalizations between Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.

