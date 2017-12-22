Liberty Bank Surprise Squad donates to mom, children - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Liberty Bank Surprise Squad donates to mom, children

Posted: Updated:
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad recently donated to a woman and child this week.

To see the GoFundMe set up in memory of the woman's husband, click here.

Here are the list of businesses who have donated to the cause:

West side market, Rocky Hill
Carbone’s prime, Rocky Hill
Bigy, Rocky Hill
Denovellis Family Restaurant, Rocky Hill
Casa  Mia Restaurant Group, Rocky Hill & Berlin, CT
Michel Angelos Pizzaria, Rocky Hill
Wayback burger, Rocky Hill
Romano’s Pizza, Rocky Hill
The Fresh Monkee, Wethersfield
Romp n Roll, Wethersfield
Chips Family Restaurant, Wethersfield
Al Garve, Rocky Hill
On the Border, Rocky Hill
Dakotas, Rocky Hill
Unique eye brow Threading, Rocky Hill
Honey Nails, Rocky Hill
La Piastra, Rocky Hill
Cove Deli, Wethersfield
Bob’s coffee shop, Rocky Hill
General Paving and Construction, Rocky Hill
Coyote Blue, Middletown
Mickey Finns, Berlin
La Fitness, Newington
Saccuzzo Coffee Co., Newington
Public Market, Middletown
Rhythm n Synce Dance Studio, Rocky Hill
Wood n Toy, Wethersfield
Lenny and Joes Fish Tale, West Brook
Nikki Crinitti Photography, Tolland
The Soup Girl, Hamden
Larissa Lake and Company, Wethersfield
Olympia Diner, Newington
Monroe Muffler and Brake Service, Rocky Hill
Eli’s Restaurant Group, Hamden
Fair Weather Acres, Rocky Hill
The Spa at Norwich Inn, Norwich
Saybrook Point Inn, Old Saybrook
Epic hair and nails, South Windsor
Town line diner, Rocky Hill
Ming dynasty, Rocky Hill
Bounce U, Rocky Hill
Wood n tap, Rocky Hill
The silver dahlia, Glastonbury
Scissor kids, Glastonbury
Best market, Newington
Sweet frog, Glastonbury
The children’s museum, West Hartford
Plan b burgers, Glastonbury
Giovanni’s pizza, Glastonbury
J gilberts, Glastonbury
Town of rocky hill- human, youth and senior services department
Spa soleil, West Hartford
Teds steamed cheeseburgers, Cromwell
Town fare tire, Newington
Timber gyms, Newington
The cooking company, Middletown
Bowl o rama, Berlin
Chucks steak house, Rocky Hill
Dance10, Wethersfield
Jessica’s color room salon, Middletown
Builders hardware, West Hartford
Coldwell banker of Wethersfield- Lisa Bowman agent
Physique plus, Cheshire
The barre, Rocky Hill
Estetica salon and spa, Cromwell
Ristorante Luce, Hamden
Carlos Santiago Car Detail, Newington
Electrolysis of Wallingford, Wallingford
Pinwheels, Glastonbury
Carucci chiropractic center, Rocky Hill
Steve Casillas, Southington
On20, Hartford
CT Swim Lessons LLC, Wethersfield
Scenic Landscaping, Rocky Hill
Wethersfield PD
Wethersfield FD

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PD: Man injured in East Hartford shooting

    PD: Man injured in East Hartford shooting

    Friday, December 22 2017 4:24 PM EST2017-12-22 21:24:09 GMT
    A man was shot in East Hartford on Friday (WFSB)A man was shot in East Hartford on Friday (WFSB)

    Police are investigating a shooting that happened in East Hartford Friday afternoon

    More >

    Police are investigating a shooting that happened in East Hartford Friday afternoon

    More >

  • Study reveals your intelligence comes from mom, not dad

    Study reveals your intelligence comes from mom, not dad

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:18 PM EST2017-12-23 03:18:04 GMT

    "If that same gene (intelligence) is inherited from the father, it is deactivated," Psychology Spot’s report stated. "Obviously, other genes work the opposite, are activated only if they come from the father."

    More >

    "If that same gene (intelligence) is inherited from the father, it is deactivated," Psychology Spot’s report stated. "Obviously, other genes work the opposite, are activated only if they come from the father."

    More >

  • Man accused of beating child for opening Christmas present early

    Man accused of beating child for opening Christmas present early

    Friday, December 22 2017 1:08 PM EST2017-12-22 18:08:45 GMT
    (KJRH via CNN)(KJRH via CNN)

    An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early. 

    More >

    An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early. 

    More >
    •   