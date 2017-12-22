Liberty Bank Surprise Squad donates to mom, children

The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad recently donated to a woman and child this week.

To see the GoFundMe set up in memory of the woman's husband, click here.

Here are the list of businesses who have donated to the cause:

West side market, Rocky Hill

Carbone’s prime, Rocky Hill

Bigy, Rocky Hill

Denovellis Family Restaurant, Rocky Hill

Casa Mia Restaurant Group, Rocky Hill & Berlin, CT

Michel Angelos Pizzaria, Rocky Hill

Wayback burger, Rocky Hill

Romano’s Pizza, Rocky Hill

The Fresh Monkee, Wethersfield

Romp n Roll, Wethersfield

Chips Family Restaurant, Wethersfield

Al Garve, Rocky Hill

On the Border, Rocky Hill

Dakotas, Rocky Hill

Unique eye brow Threading, Rocky Hill

Honey Nails, Rocky Hill

La Piastra, Rocky Hill

Cove Deli, Wethersfield

Bob’s coffee shop, Rocky Hill

General Paving and Construction, Rocky Hill

Coyote Blue, Middletown

Mickey Finns, Berlin

La Fitness, Newington

Saccuzzo Coffee Co., Newington

Public Market, Middletown

Rhythm n Synce Dance Studio, Rocky Hill

Wood n Toy, Wethersfield

Lenny and Joes Fish Tale, West Brook

Nikki Crinitti Photography, Tolland

The Soup Girl, Hamden

Larissa Lake and Company, Wethersfield

Olympia Diner, Newington

Monroe Muffler and Brake Service, Rocky Hill

Eli’s Restaurant Group, Hamden

Fair Weather Acres, Rocky Hill

The Spa at Norwich Inn, Norwich

Saybrook Point Inn, Old Saybrook

Epic hair and nails, South Windsor

Town line diner, Rocky Hill

Ming dynasty, Rocky Hill

Bounce U, Rocky Hill

Wood n tap, Rocky Hill

The silver dahlia, Glastonbury

Scissor kids, Glastonbury

Best market, Newington

Sweet frog, Glastonbury

The children’s museum, West Hartford

Plan b burgers, Glastonbury

Giovanni’s pizza, Glastonbury

J gilberts, Glastonbury

Town of rocky hill- human, youth and senior services department

Spa soleil, West Hartford

Teds steamed cheeseburgers, Cromwell

Town fare tire, Newington

Timber gyms, Newington

The cooking company, Middletown

Bowl o rama, Berlin

Chucks steak house, Rocky Hill

Dance10, Wethersfield

Jessica’s color room salon, Middletown

Builders hardware, West Hartford

Coldwell banker of Wethersfield- Lisa Bowman agent

Physique plus, Cheshire

The barre, Rocky Hill

Estetica salon and spa, Cromwell

Ristorante Luce, Hamden

Carlos Santiago Car Detail, Newington

Electrolysis of Wallingford, Wallingford

Pinwheels, Glastonbury

Carucci chiropractic center, Rocky Hill

Steve Casillas, Southington

On20, Hartford

CT Swim Lessons LLC, Wethersfield

Scenic Landscaping, Rocky Hill

Wethersfield PD

Wethersfield FD

