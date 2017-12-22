Freezing rain and sleet possible for Saturday morning

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB file photo)

A mixed bag of sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain are headed to Connecticut on Saturday morning, plus, a white Christmas is still possible.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire state, including the shoreline.

Pockets of freezing rain are possible over northern Connecticut during the morning and in north valleys. A few slick spots on roads not well treated with salt or other melting agents are possible on Saturday morning.

Gradually, a change to all rain will occur statewide by the time the mid-afternoon is here.

With slippery road conditions possible for Saturday morning, drivers were advised to keep their distance from larger vehicles.

"Leave us the space we need, we need that extra space to stop so that we don't end up in the backseat of your car," truck driver Mark Lewis said.

"The warm front associated with the storm will have difficulty crossing through the state, which explains why areas of icing may linger during the morning, especially in deeper valleys where the heavy cold air will not succumb to Mother Nature’s scouring southerly wind as quickly," Cameron said.

Rain and rain showers will be just plain rain by Saturday afternoon.

"So, we are predicting a raw day with highs ranging from 35-40 in northern Connecticut to 45-50 near the coast," Cameron said. "No matter where you live, it is not going to be a nice day with periods of rain and areas of fog."

Christmas Eve day is "nice" with partly sunny skies and highs 37 to 45 degrees.

A coastal storm could have an impact on Christmas Day, but the models are varying a bit. For now, Channel 3 meteorologists are predicting the state could see a light accumulation of snow with highs in the 30s.

"We could have a White Christmas after all – possibly. There is a good chance a developing coastal storm will bring snow to the state late Sunday night and Christmas morning," Cameron said.

It is too early for put numbers on snowfall accumulation.

"Some model runs have suggested that we would receive very little. Others have shown a forecast that brings forth 3-6” or more, making for an early afternoon of digging out from snow Christmas Day," Cameron said.

Cameron said the ground in areas north and west of Hartford "will likely be whitened by snow."

To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.

