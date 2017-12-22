PD: 2 arrested in connection with Woodstock home invasion

Benjamin Bellavance and Adrian Flores were arrested in connection of a Woodstock home invasion. (CT State Police)

Police have arrested two men in connection with a home invasion in Woodstock on Thursday night.

Troopers received an emergency call about two men armed with a large knife broke into a home on Pond Factory Road around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered two suspects, who later identified as 25-year-old Thompson man Benjamin Bellavance and 34-year-old Putnam man Adrian Flores, had ran away into the woods.

A trooper spotted “a suspicious vehicle unoccupied” on Dodge Road, so K9 Luka started “an extensive track into the woods.”

K9 Luka was successful in locating Bellavance and Flores in the woods between Pond Factory and Dodge roads.

Troopers seized a machete, two box cutters and a black bag containing duct tape, zip ties, masks and gloves from Bellavance and Flores.

Bellavance and Flores were charged with home invasion, criminal mischief, unlawful restraint and breach of peace. They were held on $100,000 bond.

Bellavance and Flores are scheduled to be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on Friday.

