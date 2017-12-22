PD: 2 arrested in connection with Woodstock home invasion - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: 2 arrested in connection with Woodstock home invasion

Posted: Updated:
Benjamin Bellavance and Adrian Flores were arrested in connection of a Woodstock home invasion. (CT State Police) Benjamin Bellavance and Adrian Flores were arrested in connection of a Woodstock home invasion. (CT State Police)
WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) -

Police have arrested two men in connection with a home invasion in Woodstock on Thursday night.

Troopers received an emergency call about two men armed with a large knife broke into a home on Pond Factory Road around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered two suspects, who later identified as 25-year-old Thompson man Benjamin Bellavance and 34-year-old Putnam man Adrian Flores, had ran away into the woods.

A trooper spotted “a suspicious vehicle unoccupied” on Dodge Road, so K9 Luka started “an extensive track into the woods.”

K9 Luka was successful in locating Bellavance and Flores in the woods between Pond Factory and Dodge roads.

Troopers seized a machete, two box cutters and a black bag containing duct tape, zip ties, masks and gloves from Bellavance and Flores.

Bellavance and Flores were charged with home invasion, criminal mischief, unlawful restraint and breach of peace. They were held on $100,000 bond.

Bellavance and Flores are scheduled to be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on Friday. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PD: Man injured in East Hartford shooting

    PD: Man injured in East Hartford shooting

    Friday, December 22 2017 4:24 PM EST2017-12-22 21:24:09 GMT
    A man was shot in East Hartford on Friday (WFSB)A man was shot in East Hartford on Friday (WFSB)

    Police are investigating a shooting that happened in East Hartford Friday afternoon

    More >

    Police are investigating a shooting that happened in East Hartford Friday afternoon

    More >

  • Study reveals your intelligence comes from mom, not dad

    Study reveals your intelligence comes from mom, not dad

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:18 PM EST2017-12-23 03:18:04 GMT

    "If that same gene (intelligence) is inherited from the father, it is deactivated," Psychology Spot’s report stated. "Obviously, other genes work the opposite, are activated only if they come from the father."

    More >

    "If that same gene (intelligence) is inherited from the father, it is deactivated," Psychology Spot’s report stated. "Obviously, other genes work the opposite, are activated only if they come from the father."

    More >

  • Man accused of beating child for opening Christmas present early

    Man accused of beating child for opening Christmas present early

    Friday, December 22 2017 1:08 PM EST2017-12-22 18:08:45 GMT
    (KJRH via CNN)(KJRH via CNN)

    An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early. 

    More >

    An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early. 

    More >
    •   