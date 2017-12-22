PD: Chickens abandoned behind Bristol dumpster

Police are asking for the public's help locating the person who left chickens behind a dumpster. (Bristol Connecticut Police Department)

Bristol Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who abandoned chickens behind a dumpster near Superior Pizza earlier this month.

On Dec. 13 a Bristol animal control officer responded to 274 Middle St. at 10:44 a.m., according to police.

Police said the three chickens that were discovered are healthy and have been transferred to Friends of the Bristol Animal Shelter.

Investigators released video of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle on Friday. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call Bristol Animal Control at 860-584-3087.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.