PD: Man injured in East Hartford shooting

PD: Man injured in East Hartford shooting

A man was shot in East Hartford on Friday (WFSB) A man was shot in East Hartford on Friday (WFSB)
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A man was rushed to the hospital after police said he was shot in the south end of East Hartford on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to a reported shooting on Mill Road near the Holmes Street intersection around 1:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to an area hospital "for further treatment," police said. The man's condition was not released by police. 

The shooting remains under investigation by the East Hartford Police Department. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 860-528-4401.

