City officials: Rocks frozen into ice rink in Ansonia

City officials are looking for people who threw rocks onto ice rink in Ansonia. (City of Ansonia Facebook) City officials are looking for people who threw rocks onto ice rink in Ansonia. (City of Ansonia Facebook)
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -

Ansonia officials are looking for the people responsible for throwing rocks on the city ice skating rink.

The vandalism led to the rocks "subsequently frozen into the ice."  

"It is our hope that with some warmer temperatures predicted, the rocks will loosen up and be able to be removed," City of Ansonia posted on its Facebook page Friday morning.

 Lights were installed at the park to help stop further vandalism. 

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in that area is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

