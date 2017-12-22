PD: CT woman in 'Oh Deer' shirt arrested for stealing merchandise

Jacalyn Whittemore was caught stealing about $1,000 worth of merchandise from a grocery store in Putnam and surrounding businesses on Friday morning. (CT State Police)

One woman was caught stealing about $1,000 worth of merchandise from a grocery store in Putnam and surrounding businesses on Friday morning.

Police charged 56-year-old Danielson woman Jacalyn Whittemore with larceny.

The arrest of Whittemore comes after Connecticut State Police troopers in that area were investigating "numerous shoplifting incidents at various businesses."

Police said Whittemore was spotted fleeing the Putnam Stop & Shop in a motorized wheelchair around 11 a.m. Store employees tried to stop her, but she sped off in red Kia Sportage.

Troopers located Whittemore and stopped the Sportage on Reynolds Street in Danielson. Police said the Kia was "completely full of stolen merchandise."

After being arrested, Whittemore was released on a $5,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on Jan. 4.

