PD: CT woman in 'Oh Deer' shirt arrested for stealing merchandis - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: CT woman in 'Oh Deer' shirt arrested for stealing merchandise

Posted: Updated:
Jacalyn Whittemore was caught stealing about $1,000 worth of merchandise from a grocery store in Putnam and surrounding businesses on Friday morning. (CT State Police) Jacalyn Whittemore was caught stealing about $1,000 worth of merchandise from a grocery store in Putnam and surrounding businesses on Friday morning. (CT State Police)
DANIELSON, CT (WFSB) -

One woman was caught stealing about $1,000 worth of merchandise from a grocery store in Putnam and surrounding businesses on Friday morning. 

Police charged 56-year-old Danielson woman Jacalyn Whittemore with larceny. 

The arrest of Whittemore comes after Connecticut State Police troopers in that area were investigating "numerous shoplifting incidents at various businesses." 

Police said Whittemore was spotted fleeing the Putnam Stop & Shop in a motorized wheelchair around 11 a.m. Store employees tried to stop her, but she sped off in red Kia Sportage. 

Troopers located Whittemore and stopped the Sportage on Reynolds Street in Danielson. Police said the Kia was "completely full of stolen merchandise." 

After being arrested, Whittemore was released on a $5,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on Jan. 4. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PD: Man injured in East Hartford shooting

    PD: Man injured in East Hartford shooting

    Friday, December 22 2017 4:24 PM EST2017-12-22 21:24:09 GMT
    A man was shot in East Hartford on Friday (WFSB)A man was shot in East Hartford on Friday (WFSB)

    Police are investigating a shooting that happened in East Hartford Friday afternoon

    More >

    Police are investigating a shooting that happened in East Hartford Friday afternoon

    More >

  • Study reveals your intelligence comes from mom, not dad

    Study reveals your intelligence comes from mom, not dad

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:18 PM EST2017-12-23 03:18:04 GMT

    "If that same gene (intelligence) is inherited from the father, it is deactivated," Psychology Spot’s report stated. "Obviously, other genes work the opposite, are activated only if they come from the father."

    More >

    "If that same gene (intelligence) is inherited from the father, it is deactivated," Psychology Spot’s report stated. "Obviously, other genes work the opposite, are activated only if they come from the father."

    More >

  • Man accused of beating child for opening Christmas present early

    Man accused of beating child for opening Christmas present early

    Friday, December 22 2017 1:08 PM EST2017-12-22 18:08:45 GMT
    (KJRH via CNN)(KJRH via CNN)

    An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early. 

    More >

    An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early. 

    More >
    •   