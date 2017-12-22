Shoppers search for last minute gifts ahead of wintry mix

Three days to go before Christmas ??shoppers perusing the stores for final gifts to throw under the tree. (WFSB)

The possibility of wintry mix mixed things up for last minute shoppers trying to finish up their Christmas shopping.

Channel 3 talked with shoppers at Kohl’s on how the busiest shopping weekend was shaping up on Friday.

Shoppers earlier in the day said they’re glad to have gotten it done before the rush and bad weather.

“I was away the last four days and prior to that just never got it done,” Steve Leucca, of Farmington, said.

No matter what the weather brings it’s getting down to crunch time for Christmas shoppers. This weekend, the National Retail Federation said Saturday will be the single busiest shopping day of the year. An estimated 126 million people will be out shopping.

There was a traffic rush on New Britain Avenue right by the cluster of shopping centers. To stay ahead of delays, click here.

Certain school districts decided to have an early dismissal with the forecast of a wintry mix including Hartford where Maria Sierra-Halla is a teacher. To see a full list of the closings and delays, click here. Channel 3 found the Wethersfield resident Christmas shopping for her husband taking advantage of the extra time.

“Since we got our early I’m coming to Kohl’s, I’m going to go to a couple more stops,” Sierra-Halla said. "And I’ll be home finishing up, wrapping and put a fire on and enjoy the night."

With Christmas falling on a Monday and bad weather forecast, Kathy Hundley, who is the store manager Rocky Hill Kohl’s, said she noticed an uptick in shoppers this morning.

“You can tell that they’re in that hurry to try and finish what they can here and some were talking about having to get to the grocery store, so yes that has definitely played into the early factor today,” Hundley said.

Rachelle Jackson said she was only just getting started on Friday afternoon.

"Oh, I haven’t started," Jackson said. "Today is the day to start shopping, so I have to shop for my husband, my mom, my dad and my niece and nephew and a couple of friends."

Jackson said it’s tradition to go midnight shopping with her mom but with Christmas falling on a Monday they’ve had to tweak it just a little bit.

"It is a tradition that we shop Christmas Eve, but unfortunately that’s a Saturday and it gets a little crazy, so we decided to start a little earlier this year," Jackson said. "I’ll actually be back later with my mom because it is a tradition we shop at midnight."

Retailers do have extended hours through Christmas Eve. Toys "R" Us is also open around the clock for shoppers until 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

