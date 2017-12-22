CT woman's home rebuilt after fire 3 years ago

Cromwell resident Margaret Ashby gets the keys to her new home. (WFSB)

One woman fell and broke her back trying to escape her home catching on fire and then, she had a heart attack.

This happened to a woman from Connecticut, but the luck has changed for Cromwell resident Margaret Ashby thanks to the goodwill of others.

Ashby has had a rough time. She needs help walking and her house was severely damaged by fire. But, on Friday, three years later, she is finally coming home.

All of these people in her driveway helped rebuild Ashby 's home. An act of kindness that has left her somewhat overwhelmed.

"It’s such as joyous occasion,” Ashby said. “But, the words aren't here for me to say,”

It started when Al Conroy from SERVPRO came to the house right after the fire, he learned Ashby didn't have any insurance.

“This is the best Christmas gift as far as I am concerned,” Conroy said. “And I think everyone here would agree with that.”

Then, Lowe's got involved. Everyone came together with one purpose to restore this house, so Ashby could come home. It was hard not to be emotional.

One of the worst rooms in the house was the back bedroom. The walls were gone, so was the floor. But now, it’s like a brand new room, in fact the whole house looks new.

After seeing all the rooms, Ashby got a chance to finally sit down and was handed the keys.

"We'd like to give you the keys to your own house,” Lowe's Store Manager Curt Harden said as others are clapping.

"It's all worth it. She seems happy to be home,” Harden said. “I am happy. Everything is good."

Ashby is so thankful that she offered to help everyone in any way she ever could. But all they wanted was to see the smile on her face.

Ashby was asked if it felt like home.

"No...I have to get used to it, not yet,” Ashby said. “It's so beautiful, but it will start feeling like home."

