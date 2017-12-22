Police cruiser involved in multiple vehicle crash on I-95 northb - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police cruiser involved in multiple vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

A police vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in East Haven on Friday evening.

Police said the officer was en route to an emergency call at the time of the accident. 

The officer and the sole occupant of the other vehicle were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The multiple-vehicle crash was reported on the northbound side of I-95 near Exit 52 around 6:45 p.m.

The I-95 North on-ramp on High Street remains closed while the accident is being investigated.  To stay ahead of the delays, click here.

The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit is on the scene investigating.  

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the East Haven Police Department. 

