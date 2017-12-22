Fire crews battle shed fire in Rocky Hill

The Rocky Hill Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 50 June Circle around 6:50 p.m. on Friday. (Photo Courtesy of iWitness).

The Rocky Hill Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 50 June Circle around 6:50 p.m. on Friday.

Fire crews then extinguished a fire in a large shed behind the home and there was no exposure hazard to the house.

The fire department said the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes and there were no injuries to either civilians or firefighters.

The Rocky Hill Fire Marshal is currently investigating.

