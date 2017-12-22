Police arrest two people on multiple drug charges in New London  - WFSB 3 Connecticut

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -

New London Police arrested two people on multiple drug charges on Friday. 

37-year-old Kerry Barnum and 26-year-old Fabian Hernandez were both charged with two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Barnum was charged with having over 2.2 grams of cocaine and over 9.7 grams of crack cocaine while Hernandez was charged with having nearly 50 bags of K-2 synthetic marijuana. 

These arrests were made as part of a "quality of life" initiative by the New London Police Department to address drug activity concerns in the city. 

Anyone with information concerning criminal  activity is encouraged to contact the New
London Police Department at 860-447-5269,

