Icy roads impacting travel before Holidays

Numerous people around the state are gearing up for the holidays but as they are trying to get their last-minute shopping done, drivers should be aware of the icy roads and how they will impact travel during the next few days.

Local snow-plow driver John Guzie says the road conditions "are very unpredictable" and that he "would rather have snow as high as his truck instead of this ice."

Guzie explained to Channel 3 that maintaining the roads when it is icy is a tougher task when there is snow because "the snow, you just go out and you plow it off and get it cleaned up."

Guzie said dealing with ice on the roads is different, saying "the ice you gotta stay on top of and monitor it and it's tricky, it's all about timing."

When the roads were at their worst, an East Haven Police Officer and another driver crashed their cars at an I-95 on-ramp.

Both drivers are in the hospital recovering from life-threatening injuries.

Drivers across the state have noticed there are more cars on the highways than normal as people are beginning holiday trips.

Local driver Dan McElwee admits he wanted to "put the pedal to the medal" as he drove from Newport, Rhode Island to see family in New Jersey but when he got on the highways, he realized going "slow and safe was smarter."

McElwee states that "it's tempting to speed it up a little bit to see the family and get in a warm house," but the ice and visibility made it hard for drivers like McElwee to see the road as he said "visbility is a little tough due to the fog" and that he just "follows the traffic flow to stay safe."

McElwee hopes he is celebrating the holidays somewhere warm soon, but he also hopes others will be careful because as temperatures drop, icy roads threaten to have dire consequences.

He says "to just be careful on the roads and especially over bridges" and "to take it easy and just be as safe as you can."

