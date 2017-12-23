Bradley International Airport monitoring weather conditions closely

Lines of travelers waiting at Bradley on this busy travel day (AAA Hartford)

Officials from Bradley International Airport said the weather has not had much impact on flights Saturday morning, but they continue to monitor the conditions closely.

As of 7 a.m. just one flight was canceled to Philadelphia.

Airport spokesperson Alisa Sisic said passengers should check in with their airline before heading to the airport to confirm their flight status.

Additionally, the crews are Bradley are keeping a close eye on the forecast for Christmas Day which could bring some snow to Connecticut.

