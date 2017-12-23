CT Transit service suspended in New Britain due to road conditio - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Breaking News

CT Transit service suspended in New Britain due to road conditions

Posted: Updated:
Slippery roads and sidewalks greeting bus passenges in New Britain. (WFSB) Slippery roads and sidewalks greeting bus passenges in New Britain. (WFSB)
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -

CT Transit has suspended bus service in the New Britain and Bristol area due to icy road conditions.

The suspension includes several routes that run from New Britain to area towns including Bristol, Plainville, Meriden and Berlin.

Officials said that bus on the 501, 502, 503, 505, 506, 507, 512, 541 and 543 are suspended until further notice.

In addition, CT Transit buses are unable to service the CT DOT stop in Newington, Goodwin College, Woodside Village and the Windsor railroad station.

They hope to have buses back up and running as soon as conditions improve.

Check the service updates on the CT Transit website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

