Weather delays activities at Winterfest in Hartford

Winterfest in Hartford. (WFSB file photo) Winterfest in Hartford. (WFSB file photo)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The mix of freezing rain, icy roads and wet conditions has prompted the organizers at Winterfest to postpone activities for Saturday.

Officials said the ice rink will open at 1 p.m., while the carousel will begin operation at noon.

