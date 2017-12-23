Outages reported throughout CT

The number of those without power in the state is trending upward as the freezing rain continues into the afternoon.

It is estimated that 2,600 homes are without power. In the Middletown area, Eversource is reporting more than 600 homes are out, while in the Windsor area, more than 700 people are without power.

Avon, Manchester, and Wethersfield are all experiencing more outages than surrounding towns.

