Second alarm fire destroys Newington Portuguese Club on Saturday

A fire destroyed the Newington Portuguese Club on Saturday evening.

About 20 members were inside the building located on North Mountain Rd when firefighters were called to extinguish the fire.

Channel 3 learned that numerous events were planned for the end of the year that will be cancelled as a result of the damages.

Channel 3 spoke with members who said they are devastated by the loss.

Firefighters are investigating and will remain on scene for hours to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

