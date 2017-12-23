A snowy holiday is in the forecast

Snow is expected to pick up around midnight and will last through midday on Christmas. (WFSB)

Following a whirlwind of weather, Connecticut residents can expect a quiet, but windy Sunday, then show showers for Monday morning.

For Christmas Day, Meteorologist Mike Cameron is expecting a fast-moving coastal storm to make its way over Connecticut bringing a mix of snow, then rain, then snow, depending on where you live.

Snow is expected to pick up around midnight and will last through midday on Christmas. Warm air and low pressures are mixing as the storm travels, so Meteorologist Mike Cameron said there are chances for rain and snow, especially near Hartford and southeastern areas of the city.

As this storm is originating in the southerly part of the state, residents northwest of Hartford may experience more rain than snow.

As for the accumulation, Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the totals are varying depending on the mixture of warmer air and low pressure.

“As it looks now, the Hartford-metro and areas north and west will likely receive 2-5” of snow,” Cameron said.

“In areas immediately southeast, there will likely be a slushy inch or two. And along the shoreline and in areas southeast of Colchester, there may be very little accumulation at all.”

But, Cameron stressed that this storm is swift, and Christmas morning will be partly sunny, windy, and cold with highs in the low to middle 30s.”

