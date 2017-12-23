Intersection in Ellington closed for car v pole crash

The intersection of Jobs Hill Rd and Sadds Mill Rd is closed as crews repair wires following a crash on Saturday.

Dispatchers at Tolland County Dispatch said the intersection is expected to be closed for hours as Eversource repaired damage to two telephone poles.

The sole occupant of the car was uninjured, dispatch said.

State Police and the Ellington Fire Department are on scene to determine the cause of the accident.

According to Eversource, there is only one outage in the Town of Ellington, but residents near the intersection can expect brief outages as crews repair the lines.

