Most of the state is gearing up for a white Christmas

The whole state is under a winter weather advisory for tonight and through Christmas. A large part of Connecticut will possibly see a white Christmas but not all may finish with a blanket of snow.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron is expecting a "mixed bag situation" developing for Christmas Day as a developing coastal storm will be giving us trouble with snow, sleet, and rain into Christmas morning.

The wintry mix caused roads to be a little slippery and according to Connecticut State Police, they responded to over 279 accidents with 20 resulting in injury from December 22nd to December 24th.

Temperatures for Christmas Eve will be in the mid 30s to low 40s but will be a bit chilly with a northwesterly wind that could gust to over 20 mph.

Cameron says to expect "an icy mix for tonight, with snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible after 10 p.m. and even a better chance at midnight."

The storm looks to start in the southerly part of the state, but residents northwest of Hartford may experience more rain than snow.

As for accumulation, Cameron says it all depends on "the amount of time that the mixing to ice and rain occurs will have a huge impact on the accumulation totals."

Recent projections see Hartford to likely receive two to five inches of snow but in areas southeast of here will likely be a slushy inch or two. Along the shoreline and in areas southeast of Colchester look to have very little if any accumulation at all.

