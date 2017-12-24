Pedestrian hit by car in Berlin

State Police Troop H said they responded to a pedestrian being hit by a car on Route 9 Southbound in Berlin around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the pedestrian was outside his vehicle due to a prior car accident.

Police said 19-year-old Jesse Etienne was outside his vehicle in the median due to a prior car accident where he was struck by 35-year-old Robert Markham in another vehicle.

Etienne was then transported to Hartford Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries while Markham was transported only for minor injuries.



The accident is under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000.

