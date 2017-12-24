Holiday Enforcement Statistics

The Connecticut State Police are ramping up patrols throughout the Holiday weekend. (WFSB)

The Connecticut State Police increased their patrols throughout the Holiday weekend. The increased patrols began at midnight on December 22nd and will conclude on December 26th.

Troopers said they will enforce all motor vehicle laws and focus on reducing the number of DUIs, crashes, and accidents occurring on interstates, state roads, and local roadways.

These statistics cover the time period from December 22nd to December 24th at 7:30 a.m in which State Police responded to the following incidents:

Speeding Violations: 242

Seat-belt Violations: 10

Moving Violations (unsafe lane change, following too close, texting, etc.): 586

DUI Arrests: 19

Accidents Investigated: 279

Accidents With Injury: 29

Accidents with Fatality: 0

Motorist Assists: 188

Total Cars for Service: 3332

