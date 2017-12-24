Police step up highway enforcement for holidays

The Connecticut State Police are ramping up patrols throughout the Holiday weekend. (WFSB)

State police report making nearly two dozen arrests for drunken driving and issuing more than 300 speeding tickets over the holiday weekend in Connecticut.

State police say they are supplementing normal patrols with extra troopers through the end of Tuesday as they try to keep things safe for holiday travelers. The increased patrols by Connecticut State Police began at midnight on Dec. 22nd and will conclude on Dec. 26th.

Troopers said they will enforce all motor vehicle laws and focus on reducing the number of DUIs, crashes, and accidents occurring on interstates, state roads, and local roadways.

These statistics cover the time period from Dec. 22nd to Dec. 24th at 7:30 a.m in which State Police responded to the following incidents:

Speeding Violations: 242

Seat-belt Violations: 10

Moving Violations (unsafe lane change, following too close, texting, etc.): 586

DUI Arrests: 19

Accidents Investigated: 279

Accidents With Injury: 29

Accidents with Fatality: 0

Motorist Assists: 188

Total Cars for Service: 3,332

Through Monday night, there had been no traffic fatalities reported on Connecticut roads.

In Massachusetts, state officials launched a holiday public safety campaign with an extra emphasis on warning motorists not to drive while high on marijuana. Recreational pot has been legal in the Bay State for the past year, with the first retail marijuana stores expected to open in mid-2018.

