Chargers, Lions, Dolphins need wins to extend playoff hopes

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski). Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones, left, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, center, and offensive lineman Brian Schwenke sit on a heated bench before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Nashv...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, warms up beside backup quarterback Brian Hoyer before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

By The Associated Press



The Christmas Eve NFL schedule is full of games with playoff implications , and as many as six teams could be out with a loss.

The highlight of the early afternoon is the NFC South matchup with the Falcons in New Orleans. Tampa Bay travels to Carolina, and those results could decide the division, though it might come down to the Panthers at Falcons next week.

The Titans need a win at home against the Rams to stay in the AFC South race. The Bills are the No. 6 AFC wild card, but need a win over the Patriots and some help to stay there.

The Chargers would be out of the playoff race if they lose at the Jets, as would the Lions with a loss at Cincinnati. The Dolphins need a win at Kansas City to stay alive.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.