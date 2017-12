The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection resumed their search for a man who went missing under the ice at Pachaug Pond.

Griswold First Selectman Todd Babbitt told Eyewitness News that crews were able to break a piece of the ice that was hindering operations and search with side sonar capabilities.

Selectman Babbitt said a 4-hour search, however, did not yield any results.

Crews were alerted the pond for reports that a 56-year-old Griswold man went missing while snowmobiling.

The search began at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 16th and was suspended by 1 p.m. on Sunday.

