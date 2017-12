Crews are at a home on Pettipaug Ave in Old Saybrook where a fire broke out on Christmas Eve. (WFSB)

Multiple crews were dispatched to Pettipaug Avenue in the Fenwick section of Old Saybrook for a fire alarm and reports of smoke around 10:18 p.m. on Sunday.

The Fire Department said that the fire was located in the walls from the first to third floors upon arrival and there were no injuries reported.

Fire officials said there were 6 people in the house with three dogs that had to relocate due to damage in the home.

Old Saybrook Fire responded with 34 firefighters, and Clinton Fire and Westbrook Fire also helped out as well.

Questions related to the fire investigation should be referred to the Old Saybrook Fire Marshal's Office at 860-395-3133

