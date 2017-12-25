AM: Snow/Mix, PM: Sun/Wind!

CHRISTMAS DAY…

As expected, a developing storm is bringing a variety of precipitation to Connecticut on this Christmas morning. Initially light and scattered, it has become more widespread and heavier.

In the 7 o’clock hour, coastal and southeastern CT continue to experience a chilly rain or mix (transition to snow from west to east, slowly). Meanwhile, just inland, there is a narrow zone where there is a mix including sleet, freezing rain and snow. Along and north/west of I-84 it is all snow that is falling. At times, in a band that is slowly progressing from west to east, snowfall rates of 1”/hr if not greater are occurring. When and where this happens, the snow will quickly add up and the visibility will be greatly diminished. This is all happening as an area of low pressure further develops just offshore, to our southeast. As it deepens and moves toward Cape Cod and away from CT, the precipitation will wind down from west to east by late morning. Even where it has been just rain so far (along the shoreline), we do briefly expect a transition to snow before it ends.

Our going forecast of 2-5” of snow, along and north of I-84 (perhaps some locally higher amounts)… with lesser totals southeast from there, of a slushy coating to 2 inches, is on track.

This afternoon, the clouds erode and the sun comes out. As the aforementioned area of low pressure strengthens, the wind will intensify. Because gusts later today could go near or over 50 mph, a WIND ADVISORY has been posted statewide through this evening.

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

An Arctic air mass will set up shop through the remainder of this Holiday week. Tomorrow will feature a mostly sunny sky but with a breeze, high temperatures in the 20s will feel more like the teens and single digits! Wednesday and Thursday will be quite cold with morning lows in the single digits… then afternoon highs will only range from 15 to 20, despite a mostly sunny sky.

Friday, a storm appears to develop and pass by offshore. After a dry/sunny start, clouds will increase and it may come close enough to produce some light snow during the afternoon/evening hours across CT.

THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2017…

Both Saturday and New Year’s Eve Sunday will be cold with highs in the teens and 20s. The wind will be up Saturday, then more tranquil Sunday. As of now, the weekend appears to be storm-free. However, if some of our longer range models are correct, we may have a storm to contend with in the early days of January.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”