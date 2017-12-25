Arctic cold moving in this week...

10PM UPDATE…

A few snow squalls moved across this state this evening, reducing the visibilities, but we're dry out now. Expect it to stay windy and cold for the remainder of the evening and overnight. Temperatures are in the 20's now, and many towns in inland CT will bottom out in the teens. The rest of the forecast remains on track. The weather headline this week will be the bitter cold moving in...

CHRISTMAS SNOW…

It was a white Christmas for many towns in Connecticut. The snow started late Christmas Eve, and lasted until about midday today. Many communities received, as expected, between 2 and 5 inches of snow across interior CT with a coating to an inch coastal/southeast CT. The highest snowfall amount noted is Litchfield, reporting 5" of snow, meanwhile, southeastern CT received only a dusting to a few hundredths of an inch, as a mix and chilly rain took over there. A flurry or two may be around this evening, otherwise we will look for skies to become mainly clear, as the area of low pressure responsible for today's snow has moved well to the north and east of New England.The bigger story this evening will be the winds in the wake of this storm. In fact, a Wind Advisory remains in effect for northern CT until 7 pm tonight. Over the last few hours, the winds have gusted to 30-40mph. That will continue this evening, and even into the overnight.

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

An Arctic air mass will set up shop through the remainder of this Holiday week. It will be relatively quiet in terms of storminess, but the big story will really be the drop in temperature. Tomorrow, Tuesday, will feature partly sunny skies but with a breeze, high temperatures in the 20s will feel more like the teens and single digits! Wednesday and Thursday look like the coldest days of the week as high pressure settles over the northeast. Winds will lessen, highs will generally be in the mid teens, with lows in the single digits, even near 0.

FRIDAY AND THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2017…

One of our models has a storm brushing us with a period of light snow Friday afternoon and evening as a storm develops south of New England. It's too early to iron out any accumulations, or even the exact track. Meanwhile, another model develps a coastal storm Saturday into Sunday, with a period of snow. We will be watching the models closely, as we know it's a busy travel weekend! Despite how the storms do or don't develop, the cold is going to last. We don't expect highs this weekend, or even into the first few days of the New Year to get anywhere close to normal. Teens and low 20's are likely.

Meteorologist Melissa Cole

