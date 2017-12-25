Snow ends, wind continues, cold air moves in

CHRISTMAS SNOW…

It was a white Christmas for many towns in Connecticut. The snow started late Christmas Eve, and lasted until about midday today. Many communities received, as expected, between 2 and 5 inches of snow across interior CT with a coating to an inch coastal/southeast CT. The highest snowfall amount noted is Litchfield, reporting 5" of snow, meanwhile, southeastern CT received only a dusting to a few hundredths of an inch, as a mix and chilly rain took over there. A flurry or two may be around this evening, otherwise we will look for skies to become mainly clear, as the area of low pressure responsible for today's snow has moved well to the north and east of New England.The bigger story this evening will be the winds in the wake of this storm. In fact, a Wind Advisory remains in effect for northern CT until 7 pm tonight. Over the last few hours, the winds have gusted to 30-40mph. That will continue this evening, and even into the overnight.

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

An Arctic air mass will set up shop through the remainder of this Holiday week. It will be relatively quiet in terms of storminess, but the big story will really be the drop in temperature. Tomorrow, Tuesday, will feature a mostly sunny sky but with a breeze, high temperatures in the 20s will feel more like the teens and single digits! Wednesday and Thursday look like the coldest days of the week as high pressure settles over the northeast. Winds will lessen, highs will generally be in the mid teens, with lows in the single digits, even near 0.

Friday, a storm appears to develop brush us with a period of light snow. It's too early to iron out any accumulations, or even the exact track. But stay tuned...

THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2017…

Both Saturday and New Year’s Eve Sunday will be cold with highs in the teens and 20s. The wind will be up Saturday, then more tranquil Sunday. As of now, the weekend appears to be storm-free. However, if some of our longer range models are correct, we may have a storm to contend with in the early days of January.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon and Melissa Cole

