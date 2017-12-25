Gusty winds to continue on this white Christmas

After the state woke up to a white Christmas on Monday, residents now have to deal with the gusty wind for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

A storm system brought accumulating snow to most of the state Monday morning, with many towns reporting between 2 and 5 inches of snow.

As the storm moved out of the state, the wind has become stronger, leading to a Wind Advisory for the whole state.

"The wind will be the bigger headline going through the afternoon hours as it could gust, out of the west, between 40 and 50 mph," said Meteorologist Mark Dixon, who added that the wind could cause scattered power outages across the state.

Wind chill values were in the 20s on Monday afternoon, and they will go down even further during the evening.

"Tomorrow morning, they'll be in the single digits in many towns," Dixon said.

Tuesday looks quiet, as well as Wednesday and Thursday, but it'll be very cold.

The next chance for snow looks like it'll come Friday afternoon, but right now it looks like it'll be light.

To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.

