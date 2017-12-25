Winter storm brings a variety of precipitation to Connecticut

People must be aware of surroundings, like this iced-over sidewalk in Meriden. (WFSB)

As expected, a developing storm brought a variety of precipitation to Connecticut including snow for many to wake up to on this Christmas morning.

At the beginning, the snow was light and scattered, but became more widespread and heavier as we moved closer to sunrise.

The snow has caused numerous accidents across the state. There has been many closing and parking bans coming into the newsroom this morning as well, to view the latest on closings and bans, click here.

As the storm exits this morning, the wind will get stronger and because of this the whole state has been placed under a wind advisory through this evening.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said that "a wind out of the west could gust to over 40 mph and potentially cause scattered power outages."

The accumulation of snow and mixed precipitation varies across the state, with Dixon saying accumulations of "two to five inches of snow are likely along and northwest of I-84, a coating to 2 inches southeast of I-84, and coastal Connecticut should expect to have little or no accumulation at all."

During the peak of the storm, Dixon also reported "poor visibility across much of Connecticut" but that conditions are already starting to improve from west to east.

After the snow ends this morning, the clouds should clear and the sun will shine, but a strong wind will come with gusts that could go over 50 mph in some parts of the state.

