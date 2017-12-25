Bradley flights mostly on time during Holiday storm

Those looking to escape the white Christmas found they could do it with relative ease as there were only a few delays at Bradley International Airport this morning. (WFSB)

Eyewitness News reporter Matthew Campbell was at Bradley this morning and caught up with travelers, with some embracing or escaping the snow.

Travelers can thank people like Mark Feivoeo, who is one of the many people clearing snow all over the airport for countless hours so they can make thier way in and get on flights to see their families.

Feivoeo stated that "it is a great job" and "it does not bother me one bit."

While the gently falling snow provided for a beautiful backdrop to this holiday, it was messy on the roads and travelers were worried they might be grounded.

Enfield resident Carrie Crech was relieved that people like Feivoeo were clearing the snow, she was "expecting something, maybe an hour delay" and that "they were saying the snow would last to 10 a.m."

Granby native Harry Clarke was returning home to Orlando and even though he traded snow for sun a long time ago, he is glad he got to experience the best of both worlds today.

Clarke said "this to me is special they we have snow every year when i come, its really Christmas for us."

Meanwhile, it was a unique welcome to Connecticut for Beatrice Boyd. She was coming from Orlando to visit family in New Britain and said she was "ecstatic that is actually snowed" and that "we get to have snow for this Christmas season."

