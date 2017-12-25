Travelers taking it slow on roadways

Channel 3 continued team coverage on the storm this afternoon with Channel 3's Eva Zymaris going live in the Early Warning Weather Tracker examining road conditions across the state.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, there are over 538 state plows out clearing snow.

There was snow on the roadway this morning and people were taking it slow, but now the highway is clear, especially on I-91 South.

The sun will help dry up the roads but there is a potential threat of refreezing so people should be careful all day.

Amy Parmenter of Triple AAA stresses people to be safe, encouraging people to "take it slow today, to increase following distance, use headlights, and to adjust your driving behaviors for the conditions."

Parmenter also stated that "traffic volume is not as great today and the call volume was not as high."

She did add that "whenever there is a weather event, its important you weigh your options about traveling."

