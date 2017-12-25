Power restored to most after outage in Windsor - WFSB 3 Connecticut

A crash took out some power lines on Monday afternoon in Windsor
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -

Hundreds of people in Windsor were without power for several hours on Christmas after an equipment issued followed by downed lines.

First, an equipment issue happened Monday morning, and then a car took out some wires on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson from Eversource said the equipment issue happened around 8:45 a.m. on Monday in the Wilson section of town near where I-291 crosses over into South Windsor.

That affected about 1,700 customers, and everyone was restored by 11 a.m.

"We were a little terrified, we were sitting there opening up presents and then all of a sudden electricity went out,” said Debbie Lombardo, who was worried about her Christmas dinner.

Then, just after 1 p.m., a car hit a tree and it took down wires on Poquonock Avenue.

Neighbors said the driver was okay.

At one point on Monday afternoon, there were more than 800 outages.

As of about 6:30 p.m., most of the outages had been restored.

