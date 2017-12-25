Power restored to most after outage in Windsor

A crash took out some power lines on Monday afternoon in Windsor (WFSB)

Hundreds of people in Windsor were without power for several hours on Christmas after an equipment issued followed by downed lines.

First, an equipment issue happened Monday morning, and then a car took out some wires on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson from Eversource said the equipment issue happened around 8:45 a.m. on Monday in the Wilson section of town near where I-291 crosses over into South Windsor.

That affected about 1,700 customers, and everyone was restored by 11 a.m.

"We were a little terrified, we were sitting there opening up presents and then all of a sudden electricity went out,” said Debbie Lombardo, who was worried about her Christmas dinner.

Then, just after 1 p.m., a car hit a tree and it took down wires on Poquonock Avenue.

Neighbors said the driver was okay.

At one point on Monday afternoon, there were more than 800 outages.

As of about 6:30 p.m., most of the outages had been restored.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.