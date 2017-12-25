2 injured after crash on Route 8 in Harwinton

One person is dead and another was injured in a crash on Route 8 in Harwinton (WFSB)

A serious three-car crash closed Route 8 in Harwinton on Monday evening.

The three-car crash was reported on the northbound side of the highway around 6:15 p.m., near exit 42.

LIFE STAR was called to the scene. Two people were taken to hospitals for injuries. A third person involved refused treatment at the scene.

Connecticut State Police originally reported that one person had died, but Monday night they said that information was not correct.

Harwinton fire officials said three cars were involved in the crash, all single-occupant vehicles.

A dog was also involved in the crash, however, the Harwinton Animal Control said the dog is currently doing "OK."

"A few cuts, bumps and bruises but nothing too serious. He is currently on his way to be with his owner," the Harwinton Animal Control posted on its Facebook page.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

The highway was closed between exits 41 and 42, according to the Department of Transportation. Route 8 reopened overnight, according to state police.

