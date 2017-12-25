Deadly crash closes Route 8 north in Harwinton

One person is dead and another was injured in a crash on Route 8 in Harwinton (WFSB)

One person has died in a crash that has closed part of Route 8 north in Harwinton.

The highway is closed between exits 41 and 42, according to the Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported a little before 6:30 p.m. and LIFE STAR was called to the scene.

Connecticut State Police confirmed one person has died.

Harwinton fire officials said three cars were involved in the crash, all single-occupant vehicles.

A second person was taken to Waterbury Hospital with injuries. A third person involved refused treatment at the scene.

