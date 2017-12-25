Serious three-car crash closes Route 8 in Harwinton

One person is dead and another was injured in a crash on Route 8 in Harwinton (WFSB)

A serious three-car crash closed Route 8 north in Harwinton on Monday.

The highway is closed between exits 41 and 42, according to the Department of Transportation.

The three-car crash was reported around 6:15 p.m., near exit 42. LIFE STAR was called to the scene.

Connecticut State Police originally reported that one person had died, but Monday night they said that information was not correct.

Harwinton fire officials said three cars were involved in the crash, all single-occupant vehicles.

Two people were taken to hospitals for injuries. A third person involved refused treatment at the scene.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

