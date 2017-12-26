Connecticut awarding $31 million for affordable housing

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said affordable housing policies make Connecticut a more attractive place to live and work and to raise a family. (WFSB file photo)

The state of Connecticut is awarding more than $31 million to 10 communities across the state to help with affordable housing projects.

The funding is being issued to Ellington, Hartford, Manchester, New London, Norwalk, Norwich, Suffield, Trumbull, Wallingford and Westbrook. The money comes from several grant programs started under Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration.

Malloy says affordable housing policies make Connecticut a more attractive place to live and work and to raise a family. He says they also provide stability to Connecticut's most vulnerable citizens.

“When we invest in affordable housing, we invest in Connecticut’s future,” Malloy said in a statement on Friday. “Our affordable housing policies continue to make our state a more attractive place to live, work and raise a family, while providing stability and assistance to our veterans and our most vulnerable residents. With this round of funding, I look forward to continuing the progress we have made in transforming Connecticut into an affordable housing leader.”

Projects receiving grants and loans for new or renovated affordable housing include the rehabilitation of an 86-unit housing cooperative in Norwalk and development of a new rental housing complex in Suffield.

“These announcements represent the Malloy administration’s continued commitment to increasing access to affordable housing,” Department of Housing Commissioner Evonne M. Klein said in a statement on Friday. “We’re creating housing opportunities for all demographics, and by expanding access to both quality rental and homeownership units we’re giving Connecticut individuals and families another opportunity to thrive.”

The allotments still need final approval by the State Bond Commission.

