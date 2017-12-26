Connecticut to join special broadband network for responders

Connecticut is joining a secure, nationwide, wireless, mobile broadband network that will help Connecticut first responders during emergency and disaster response situations.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy was advised by a working group to opt into the First Responder Network Authority, or FirstNet. It's a product of the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that a dedicated public safety broadband network be created. AT&T is providing the service.

“When disaster strikes, communication is critical to the safety of Connecticut residents,” Malloy said in a statement on Friday. “After careful analysis and consideration of the FirstNet proposal, it became clear that opting in was in the best interests of our state and our first responders. This network will enhance communications for Connecticut’s first responders by providing priority access during disasters or emergencies.”

Under federal law, each state must opt into the FirstNet/AT&T system or opt out and build its own system.

“Through a competitive process that involved broad representation, we believe that FirstNet will provide the critical capabilities that our first responders need today and a sustainable way to bring innovation to these important public servants for years to come,” Connecticut’s Chief Information Officer Mark Raymond said in a statement on Friday.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman said it is important in Connecticut that "first responders and emergency management personnel are able to access real-time updates and information."

“This system will add to our communications capabilities and assist those front-line individuals so they can protect the public safety and their own," Wyman said in a statement on Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.