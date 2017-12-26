Vigil to be held for Hartford homicide victim

Mothers United Against Violence will come together to remember a man who was shot and killed a little over a week ago in Hartford.

Hartford Police Department said 55-year-old Tyrone Mercer was shot three times on Dec. 17. Investigators said drugs were found at the scene.

His homicide is the 29th in Hartford this year.

No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The vigil will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. on Van Block Avenue where this man was shot in the middle of the day. Mercer’s family will be at the vigil and it is open to the public.

