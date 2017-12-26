PD: CT woman arrested for stabbing man, punching woman - WFSB 3 Connecticut

A woman was arrested after police said she punched another female and stabbed a man in the chest at a home in Stratford on Christmas Eve night. 

Police charged 27-year-old Karalyn M. Mikucionis with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, risk of injury and disorderly conduct.  

The arrest of Mikucionis comes after officers were called to a report of a stabbing at 485 Greenfield Ave. around 11:30 p.m.  

Police said both victims of the attack were treated at Bridgeport Hospital. 

There was a child inside of the home at the time of the incident, however, police said the child was not injured. 

Mikucionis is being held on a $100,000 bond. She is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday morning. 

