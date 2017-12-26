2 people sent to hospital after house fire in Windsor

Firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire in Windsor on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Windsor on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported on Mayflower Road around 4:30 a.m. As of 6 a.m., they were still chasing the fire in the basement.

A husband and wife were sent to the hospital after authorities said they escaped the home. Once outside, they called 911.

The couple was taken to Saint Francis where police did not release their conditions.

Flames spread from the garage to the side of the home.

Authorities said they believe that the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

